Asamoah Gyan Eyeing A Call Up For 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

General skipper of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan says he is not ruling out the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that will be hosted Cameroon.

Gyan, who is enjoying a bright start to life at Indian Super League side NorthEast United, has featured in every Afcon since Ghana last hosted in 2008 (+2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019) and says “when the time comes and I am available, why not?”

The 34-year-old was part of the Black Stars squad which had a poor outing at this year’s Afcon in Egypt over the summer. Prior to the tournament, he was stripped of his captaincy and only played a bit-part role as Ghana got booted out of the competition via penalty shootout by Tunisia in the Round of 16.

The country’s all-time leading goal scorer was overlooked when Ghana began its qualifying campaign to the 2021 Afcon with victories over South Africa and Sao Tome same month.

Despite signals that he might not be considered again by current coach Kwasi Appiah, Gyan, who is at the twilight of his career, has indicated that he is not calling time on his international career yet.

“I am available for Ghana right now,” he said in an interview with Hindustantimes.

Gyan has scored 51 goals in 109 appearances.

He made his debut at age 17 in 2003.