ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.12.2019 Boxing

Joshua Beats Ruiz To Reclaim Heavyweight World Titles

By BBC
Joshua Beats Ruiz To Reclaim Heavyweight World Titles
5 HOURS AGO BOXING

Anthony Joshua became a two-time word heavyweight champion by exacting revenge over Andy Ruiz Jr in dominant fashion with a unanimous points victory in a tense rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Six months on from the night where Ruiz stunned boxing, Joshua risked his career being left in tatters with a second defeat but served up 36 minutes of movement and well-timed punching to take the IBF, WBA and WBO titles back to Britain.

1272019115205-0g830m4yyt-4302223657671 2858901092782

After cutting his Mexican rival inside the first round he simply never looked back and picked outsmart jabs and right hands throughout before being serenaded with chants of "AJ, AJ, AJ" by the 14,000 or so fans in the largely-full Diriyah Arena.

Ruiz never looked close to landing a knockdown and when scores of 118-110 118-110 and 119-109 were read out, Joshua jumped up and down in the ring in celebration, just as the man who had wrecked his US debut did in June.

1272019115205-23041q5ddx-6617760c-5075-4642-bc65-e3385fec9371

More soon...

TOP STORIES

Gov’t committed to strengthening rural banks – ARB APEX Bank
7 hours ago

SSNIT to delete names of biometrically unenrolled pensioners
7 hours ago

body-container-line