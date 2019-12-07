Regional Football Association, Volta Meets Division Clubs

The Volta Regional Football Association will on Wednesday 11, December 2019 meet all Division 2 Clubs.

The meeting which is scheduled to take place at World Vision, opposite Mawuko Girls School at 9:00am would discuss issues of Player Registrations, the upcoming regional League and FA Cup, amongst others.

This is the second time the newly elected chairman, Daniel Agbogah is meeting with elites of the highest division in the region since assuming office.

His previous and first meeting was to familiarize, review and set a roadmap towards developing football in the Volta region.