'We Are Not Stupid' - Henry Asante Twum Slams Dr Kofi Amoah After Returning Globacom Money

Communications Director of Dreams FC, Henry Asante Twum has taken a swipe at former Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah describing him as a corn-man and insisted Ghanaians are stupid after returning $100,000 as part of the Globacom money to the Ghana Football Association.

It can be recalled that in December 2008, Globacom Ghana secured a five-year deal to be the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

The contract was due to expire at the end of the 2013/ 2014 league season.

However, Glo failed to meet sponsorship obligations to the Ghana FA which led to the termination of the contract leaving telecom company with outstanding debts to the Ghana FA.

Following the arbitration and agreement, GLO made a first payment of $500,000 to the GFA in 2018 with an agreement to pay the subsequent $1m which was delivered last week.

However, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, the country's football governing body confirmed that they have received $900,000 US Dollars from the from Normalization Committee.

According to the Normalisation Committee, Globacom Ghana paid an amount of $1,000,000 (one million) US Dollars to the Normalisation Committee as arbitration settlement for the unilateral abrogation of a sponsorship contract between the GFA and Globacom Ghana.

The NC further explained further that 10% of the total payment of $1m US Dollars, being $100,000 US Dollars, was paid as legal charges to the Lawyer the Normalisation Committee contracted to pursue payment from Globacom Ghana.

However, after several consultations and discussions, Dr Kofi Amoah instructed his private law firm to return the $100,000 US Dollars, being 10% of the $1m arbitration money paid to Davies & Davies Law Firm as legal fees for retrieving the money from Glo.

The Ghana FA have acknowledged receiving the 10% from the law firm.

However, reacting to the issue twitter, the respected sports journalist who is known to be part of Kurt Okraku's campaign team ahead of the GFA elections says Dr Kofi Amoah had no authority to deduct 10% from the Globacom money adding that he is corn man and must not be glorified.

Reports in the media suggest that Henry Asante Twum will be named as the head of the media committee for the new Ghana Football Association.