Jeffery Schlupp Reveals Roy Hodgson's First Half Instructions After Bournemouth Victory

Match-winning substitute Jeffrey Schlupp reflected on an incredible night in SE25 with Palace TV this evening, explaining Roy Hodgson's half-time approach to the match with AFC Bournemouth.

Having been forced to play with 10 men for 70 minutes after Mamadou Sakho's sending off, the Eagles ought to have been pinned back for large swathes of the game, but, as Schlupp reveals, the Palace manager was insistent that they would aim for more than clinching a point.

Schlupp said: "I came on at left-back and we had 10 men which made it extra hard. We got in at half-time, spoke to the gaffer, he just kept us calm and said the game is definitely there to be won.

"He didn’t just want to go out there playing for a draw, he wanted us to attack when the right moments came and we did that. Luckily for the team and for me personally, it was a clinical attack.

"I’m really happy getting another [goal] and it’s extra special for the team to get back-to-back wins in the Prem. There’s nothing like Selhurst under the lights and they [the fans] are so great supporting us. We want to repay them with victories - especially at home - and I'm glad we did that today."

The Ghanaian international was on the scoresheet against Burnley over the weekend.

Palace will be hosted by Watford on Saturday.