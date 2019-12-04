Bukom Banku Returns To Bukom Boxing Arena On December 22 For ‘King Of The Ring 2’ Bill

Popular Ghana boxer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku will make a return to the Bukom Boxing Arena for the first time since he was beaten by Bastie Samir in the biggest fight ever stage in Ghana in recent times.

Bukom Banku headlines a super fight show powered by Monarch Events and Promotions in Accra on 21 December at the Bukom Boxing Arena dubbed ‘King of the Ring 2’.

Bukom Banku who now holds the WBU Cruiser weight title and would be defending in the USA has stepped up his training and preparing to win back his fans in Accra.

He however believes his devout supporters are with him as they showed much love and respect when he landed in Ghana from the United Kingdom with the WBU belt.

He had also promised to put up a better performance, since his only lose has taught him many lessons.