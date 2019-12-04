GFA President Kurt Okraku Chairs Committee For Juvenile Football

The Executive Council of the GFA has named an eight-member Juvenile Committee of the FA, with GFA President, Kurt Okraku as Chairman.

The FA President decided to lead the Juvenile Committee in pursuit of his desire to revive Ghana football from the grassroots.

Executive Council member, Samuel Anim Addo is the Vice Chairman of the Committee.

Other members are: Mensah Agbovor, Eugene Gyaquaye, Amidu Abdulai, Michael Fiaduse, Kasim Abubakar and Daniel Boateng.

The Juvenile Committee will be responsible for formulating policies for the development, control, promotion, management, organisation and administration of juvenile football in Ghana.

The Committee, among other duties, will formulate regulations for the re-positioning of juvenile football in the country and assist in the formation and management of the National Juvenile Teams (both male and female).

The Committee is also tasked to instil discipline, fair play, patriotism and sportsmanship in juvenile football in the country.

The Committee, as part of its work, will aim at igniting passion in the juvenile football sector (formerly called colts football) which is the bedrock of Ghana football.