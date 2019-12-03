Top Journalist Michael Oti Adjei Gets GFA Appointment
By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Top-notch Sports Journalist, Michael Oti Adjei has been handed an appointment by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as he has been named on a five-member referees committee.
The ace broadcaster who currently works with TV3 has excelled at his profession and has followed the sports keenly for at least the past two decades, witnessing its decline that was highlighted in the Number 12 video aired by Anas Aremeyaw Anas last year.
With the newly constituted GFA optimistic of bringing the game back to life, they have named Michael Oti Adjei as a vice-chairman for the referees committee, a body that is key for improving the local league.
The committee will be chaired the winner of the upcoming Executive Council election between Central Region FA Chairman, Robert Duncan and Upper East Region FA Chairman, Salifu Zida.
The other members include Daniel Agbogah, Christine Ziga, and C.W. Okine.
According to the GFA, the referees committee has been given two years to work and will be responsible for appointing referees for matches sanctioned by the country’s football governing body among other duties.
Below is the full list of duties of the referees committee’
To appoint referees for matches organised or sanctioned by the GFA.
To study match reports and make recommendations to the Executive Council.
To nominate candidates for the international list who are eligible to officiate at international matches according to FIFA Regulations governing the registration of international referees , assistant referees, futsal referees and beach soccer referees on FIFA's list.
To comply with standard refereeing methods as established by FIFA to ensure uniform implementation of the Laws of the Game.
To approve the referee instructor and assessor panels.
To recommend the suspension or removal from the referees list, those found to be incompetent or guilty of of serious misconduct.
To ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Regulations on the Organisation of Refereeing in FIFA Member Associations and the GFA Referees Regulations.
Top Journalist Michael Oti Adjei Gets GFA Appointment
Top-notch Sports Journalist, Michael Oti Adjei has been handed an appointment by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as he has been named on a five-member referees committee.
The ace broadcaster who currently works with TV3 has excelled at his profession and has followed the sports keenly for at least the past two decades, witnessing its decline that was highlighted in the Number 12 video aired by Anas Aremeyaw Anas last year.
With the newly constituted GFA optimistic of bringing the game back to life, they have named Michael Oti Adjei as a vice-chairman for the referees committee, a body that is key for improving the local league.
The committee will be chaired the winner of the upcoming Executive Council election between Central Region FA Chairman, Robert Duncan and Upper East Region FA Chairman, Salifu Zida.
The other members include Daniel Agbogah, Christine Ziga, and C.W. Okine.
According to the GFA, the referees committee has been given two years to work and will be responsible for appointing referees for matches sanctioned by the country’s football governing body among other duties.
Below is the full list of duties of the referees committee’