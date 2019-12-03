Coach Frimpong Manso To Lead Berekum Chelsea Into New GPL Season

Experienced coach, Frimpong Manso is expected to be in the dugout for Berekum Chelsea when the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season starts following his appointment as the team’s manager on Monday.

His last job was with Division One League club Nkoranza Warriors before he opted to part ways back in October.

Ahead of the start of the new top-flight league, Berekum Chelsea is hoping to enjoy a very good season and has successfully managed to poach the top coach to head their technical bench.

He replaces Coach Enos Kwame Adepah who was sacked by the management of Chelsea in June for poor performance in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.

Since his appointment yesterday, Coach Frimpong Manso has since met with his players and trained with the team today as they continue preparations for the anticipated start of the Ghana Premier League which has been scheduled for the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.