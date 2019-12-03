Medeama SC Skipper Joseph Tetteh Zutah Weds Long Time Girlfriend [PHOTOS]

Medeama SC captain Joseph Tetteh Zutah has married his longtime girlfriend Doris Agyarkoh in a colourful ceremony over the weekend.

The two love beds tied the knot on Saturday at the Church of Pentecost E.K Temple in Tarkwa which was preceded by the traditional marriage.

Top club officials, teammates, family and friends as well as the football community graced the occasion.

Zutah, who holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Statistics from the University of Cape Coast, has been a key figure at the Mauve and Yellows.