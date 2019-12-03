Goalball: Ghana To Host South Africa, Nigeria And Ivory Coast In Four Nation Tournament In Cape Coast

The Ghana blind Goalball team both male and female will face Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire and South Africa in a four-nation international Goalball tournament from 12-16 December 2019 at the University of Cape Coast sports hall.

The Goalball team will use the four-nation tournament to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games qualifiers to be held in a yet to be named African country after the original host Morocco pulled out as host.

The Ghana Blind Sports Association is the sports wing of the Ghana Blind Union and is affiliated to the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) and the sole body mandated to develop blind sports such us Blind Football, Blind Judo, Goalball, Showdown and many others in the country in collaboration with the National Paralympics Committee of Ghana with support from the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.