My Aim Is To Return Kotoko To Africa - Johnson Smith

Coach Johnson Smith has revealed that his major priority is to return Asante Kotoko to compete in CAF inter-club competitions.

The Porcupine Warriors are gearing up for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season which start on December 28.

They currently stand as the most successful club in the history of the top-flight.

However, the former Karela United trainer who was an assistant to Kjetil Zachariassen says he does not needs new players adding that his major focus is to return th club to Africa.

"I have a good squad and I am content with them. They are about 34 in number," Smith told Graphic Sports.

"Although some of them may be transferred to other teams and some are opting not to renew their contract, we should be able to work with what we have.

“I’m not bent on recruiting new ones. I will train those I have and ensure they play to my philosophy.

"I have a couple of good players on the injury list right now, like Abdul Ganiyu, Maxwell Baakoh and Richard Senanu.

"Hopefully they will recover soon and join the team in good time to help us achieve our objective for the season.

“My main aim is to by all means return the team to play in one of the African club competitions.

"Kotoko is a big club and as such they have to compete in big competitions.

"I am building a very strong team that can win against any team and as well play to the admiration of the fans.

“I know the supporters want to see good football so that is what I am doing. I only need time and support from Kotoko fans."

It is Smith's third stint with Kotoko. last month after a disappointing campaign in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup

“My main aim is to by all means return the team to play in one of the African club competitions," the coach added

"Kotoko is a big club and as such they have to compete in big competitions

"I am building a very strong team that can win against any team and as well play to the admiration of the fans.

“I know the supporters want to see good football so that is what I am doing. I only need time and support from Kotoko fans."

It is Smith's third stint with Kotoko.