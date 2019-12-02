Megan Rapinoe Wins Women's Ballon d'Or, Lucy Bronze Second By BBC 2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS Megan Rapinoe of the United States has won Women's Ballon d'Or for 2019, with England's Lucy Bronze the runner-up.Winger Rapinoe, 34, co-captained the US to victory at this summer's World Cup, where she was named player of the tournament and finished joint-top scorer with six goals.Bronze, 28, the Uefa Women's Player of the Year, played a key part in England's run to the semi-finals.Rapinoe's compatriot Alex Morgan came third in the Ballon d'Or ranking.
Megan Rapinoe Wins Women's Ballon d'Or, Lucy Bronze Second
Megan Rapinoe of the United States has won Women's Ballon d'Or for 2019, with England's Lucy Bronze the runner-up.
Winger Rapinoe, 34, co-captained the US to victory at this summer's World Cup, where she was named player of the tournament and finished joint-top scorer with six goals.
Bronze, 28, the Uefa Women's Player of the Year, played a key part in England's run to the semi-finals.
Rapinoe's compatriot Alex Morgan came third in the Ballon d'Or ranking.