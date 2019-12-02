ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Bushy Roads In The City Of Accra: Who Is Sleeping On The Job?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
02.12.2019 Football News

Megan Rapinoe Wins Women's Ballon d'Or, Lucy Bronze Second

By BBC
Megan Rapinoe Wins Women's Ballon d'Or, Lucy Bronze Second
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Megan Rapinoe of the United States has won Women's Ballon d'Or for 2019, with England's Lucy Bronze the runner-up.

Winger Rapinoe, 34, co-captained the US to victory at this summer's World Cup, where she was named player of the tournament and finished joint-top scorer with six goals.

Bronze, 28, the Uefa Women's Player of the Year, played a key part in England's run to the semi-finals.

Rapinoe's compatriot Alex Morgan came third in the Ballon d'Or ranking.

TOP STORIES

NPP Sad Over Cancelation Of Referendum
31 minutes ago

EC to begin processes towards suspending Referendum
31 minutes ago

body-container-line