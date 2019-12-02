Albert Commey Named Techiman Eleven Wonders CEO After Leaving Aduana

Albert Aryeetey Commey has been named as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Techiman Eleven Wonders ahead of the start of the new Ghana Premier League season after partying ways with Aduana Stars.

The experienced football administrator had been the CEO for the Dormaa-based side for the larger part of the last decade but resigned from his post last month following a rumored fallen out with the top-hierarchy.

Ahead of the upcoming 2019/2020 GPL season, Techiman Eleven Wonders who are putting in the right measures to ensure they enjoy a successfully season has appointed Albert Commey to run the club.

The former Hearts of Oak and Medeama CEO is now set to guide Wonders into the new season.

After managing to lead Aduana Stars to league triumphs during his time with the club, the board of Eleven Wonders will be hoping he is able to help their club enjoy similar success.