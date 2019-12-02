Medeama Is Well Prepare For Upcoming League Season – Coach Boadu

Head coach for Medeama SC, Samuel Boadu has indicated that his side is well-prepared for the upcoming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which has been scheduled to kick off later this month.

After over a year absence of competitive local competition, the football community is now bracing itself for the return of the various leagues just a month after the newly elected officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) assumed office.

Medeama SC, based in Tarkwa, is one of a total of 18 teams that will be competing in the top-flight division to fight for the ultimate glory plus a ticket to compete in one of the two inter-club competitions on the continent.

Speaking on an interview with Akoma FM on the preparations of the Yellow and Mauves, head coach for the side Samuel Boadu has assured that his team is ready for the new season.

“Medeama is well prepared for the upcoming league season we want to improve on how we play our football.

“We have some very good youth team players we have promoted to the senior team we used three months to do that project”, the highly-rated gaffer said.

Coach Samuel Boadu added, “Our philosophy is that we give young players the chance at Medeama to exhibit their talents as for us we think about performance, not age.

“If you are good enough age does not matter here at Medeama and the leadership of the team is very supportive”.

The 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season will start on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.

The calendar for the season has not yet been released but should be out very soon.