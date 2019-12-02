ModernGhanalogo

Thomas Partey Impresses Despite Atletico Madrid Home Defeat To Barcelona

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey excelled as Atletico Madrid suffered a 1:0 defeat to Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi scored a late winner in the 86th minute for the Catalans as they leap to top of La Liga on goal difference.

Thomas Partey worked tirelessly in the heart of midfield, winning and distributing balls expertly.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had earlier made two magnificent saves to deny Mario Hermoso and Alvaro Morata for Atletico.

Before Messi curled sweetly into the corner of Jan Oblak's goal from the edge of the penalty box with four minutes remaining for his 11th goal in 10 games.

The defeat leaves Atletico sixth on the table with 25 points after 15 La Liga games.

Partey has played 13 games in La Liga this season, netting a goal for the Rojiblancos.

The 26-year-old enjoyed the entire minute of the game.

