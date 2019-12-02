Beating Burnley Was Massive For Us, Says Jeffery Schlupp After Palace Win

Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has reiterated that their win over Burnley over the weekend was massive for Crystal Palace.

The 27-year-old came off the bench for the final 15 minutes he made it count to wrap up the victory for the Eagles after Wilfred Zaha has broken the deadlock.

Capitalizing on a Ben Mee error, Schlupp finished well to put the game to bed and secure a great three points for the Eagles.

Speaking post-match, Schlupp reflected on the victory: “It’s massive. Every win in this league is obviously massive.

"You know it’s not a secret that we haven’t been getting the results or points that we want of late. But we’ve come here, to a difficult place, and they’ve been in top form, and we’ve won.”

Discussing his goal and the team’s approach, Schlupp added: “Yeah [it was the killer goal], as the game was a bit edgy [at that point].

"As I said, it’s a difficult place to come and they put us under a lot of pressure but I’ve managed to come on and score which is nice for me and the team.

“We came here with a gameplan. We knew we were going to be under a lot of pressure at times.

"If we could ride it out we knew we’d get our chances and we’ve managed to score a couple of goals.”