2019 Logsline Tennis Championship Slated For Sunyani Eusbert Hotel

G. O/Eusbett Tennis club this weekend will host the maiden edition of Logsline Tennis Championship at the Eusbett Tennis Courts at the Eusbett Hotel, Sunyani.

The 2-day tournament is sponsored by Logsline company LTD with support Archer Ghana Ltd.

The tournament will have players such as President and Vice President of G.O/Eusbett tennis club Obrempong Ameyaw Amponsem ii and Mr. Alex Donkor respectively competing against club members such as Adu Baah, Opoku Agyeman, Richmond Owusu Mensah, Evans Azuma, Pastor Annor and Roger Crawford, President of Tennis Foundation Ghana.

The rest are Jeffrey Kusi, Thomas Asapong, Asakpo Emmanuel, Richard Andoh, George Amoah, Abuabasa Maxlon, Opoku Agyeman, Dr. Out Felix Sarfo and Robert Mensah the General manager of Eusbett hotel.

In the Ladies events, Secretary of the club, Babara Koduah faces stiff competition from Josephine Kusi and Beatrice Agyeman.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Head coach of G.O.tennis club Daniel Kwakye well known as Great Okoro said, 'The Ranking tournament will show the best player in the year 2019, both male and female'.