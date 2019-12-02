Alfred Lamptey (The New Sweet Pea) – A Boxer To Watch

A 17-year-old boxer Alfred Lamptey is the new whiz kid on the block in Ghana Boxing.

The James Town-born who trains at the Black Panthers Boxing Gym under coach Eben Adjei aka ‘Killer’ has been tipped as a boxer to watch, and in the near future can become a superstar if he gets the right management and guidance.

Lamptey, undefeated in two professional bouts will be on stage at the ‘Bliss On The Hill’ promotion at Abetifi, Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Boxing Day, December 26, 2019.

Speaking to Yours Truly, Lamptey who has dropped out of school due to financial reasons has made the gym his classroom and carefully learning the tricks, tactics and techniques in the noble art of self defence.

He said the stories of many dropouts who became heroes and superstars is his motivation, and he is really determined to become a champion.

He said many boxers inspire him, however, he believes in the greatest and the best, so Mohmmed Ali, Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Floyd Mayweather and Richard Commey are his idols and wants to emulate them as boxing champions of the world.

He however disclosed that it is not easy to live and train as a boxer at James Town and Bukom, because many social activities can disturb and destruct your focus and abilities.

He saluted all the great boxers who have come from James Town and Bukom to become champions.