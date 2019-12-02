Goalkeeper Richard Attah Delighted After Completing Dream Move To Hearts

New Accra Hearts of Oak signing, Richard Attah has expressed his delight while describing the club as the biggest on the continent after completing what is a dream move.

The former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper completed his transfer to the Ghana Premier League giants on Sunday just as announced by the management of the Phobians.

In a Facebook post after the official announcement, Attah who is elated about the move to the Accra-based club has extended his appreciation to everyone that played a part to make the move possible.

“Finally I am a member of the biggest Club in Africa… A very big thanks to those who help me make this dream possible, God bless you all”, the highly-rated shot-stopper wrote.

It is understood that the goalkeeper penned a 2-year contract with Hearts of Oak but will have an option to extend for another year if he managed to impress.

He is expected to offer competition for goalkeepers Richmond Ayi and Ben Mensah at the club. With the Ghana Premier League scheduled to start later this month, he will need to prove his worth in training to manager Kim Grant in order to earn a starting role.