OFFICIAL: Hearts Of Oak Announce Signing Of Goalkeeper Richard Attah

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the signing of highly-rated goalkeeper Richard Attah ahead of the imminent start of the 2019/2020 top-flight season.

The player has been in negotiations with the Phobians for the past couple of weeks in anticipation of donning the Rainbow-designed jersey when the new season starts.

Following successful talks, Richard Attah has joined the Accra-based club on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with Central Regional club Elmina Sharks.

Though the length of his contract has not been revealed by Hearts of Oak, our sources say the 24-year-old has penned a two-year deal and will have an option to extend for an additional year if he managed to impress.

An official post on the club’s Twitter handle to confirm the transfer read, “The Hearts of Oak management is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Richard Attah. He has signed a long term deal with the club”.

Attah joins Richmond Ayi and Ben Mensah as the goalkeepers for the Phobians and will have to prove his worth in training to manager Kim Grant in order to get a starting role when the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season starts.