CONFIRMED: Kotoko Part Ways With Jordan, Sefah, And Boahene

Modernghana Sports can confirm that Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have officially parted ways with Jordan Opoku, Augustine Sefa, and Kwame Boahene.

The confirmation comes on the back of earlier speculations from the past week which had suggested that the club is looking to offload some players to pave way for the arrival of new signings ahead of the start of the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

In an interview with Light FM, Nana Gyambibi Coker who is a special aid to the clubs Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kwame Kyei has confirmed that the trio is no longer Porcupine Warriors.

“We have officially parted ways with three of our players namely Kwame Boahene, Augustine Sefah, and Jordan Opoku.

“We are preparing for the next season and the squad will be beefed up as well”, he said.

According to him, there are some players who will be shown the exit door before the new Ghana Premier League season commences and hence management of the Kumasi-based side have scheduled a meeting with those players next week.

“We'll be holding talks with other players on their future at the club next week”, Nana Coker observed.

Meanwhile, the club is understood to be in negotiations with Burkinabe striker Sogne Yacouba as they look to extend his contract before the season starts.