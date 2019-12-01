Caesars Court Wheelchair 2019 Minigolf Clubs League - Matchday 1 & 2 Completed Successfully

After a successful launch last week, the 2019 Ghana wheelchair Minigolf Clubs (GAWMA) League Tee'd off to a colourful start with MATCHDAY 1 & 2 twenty (20) Fixtures completed successfully.

The Brainchild of Ghana Minigolf Federation (GMF) and the Ghana wheelchair Minigolf Association (GAWMA) this maiden league is the first of its kind in the world, and will pair up (5) wheelchair minigolf clubs against each other to compete in 40 matches over the next 4 weeks.

The Champion Wheelchair Minigolf Club will be awarded as part of 2019 GMF Clubs League Awards ceremony this Dec 15th at CAESARS COURT, Ridge.

At the end of MATCHDAY 2 this Saturday Nov 30th, GAWMA ELWILS Putters wheelchair club maintained its lead on the 2019 CAESARS COURT LEAGUE with a total of 22 points and a Score of 415 with 18 holes in one.

Victory Putters Club followed in 2nd position on the GAWMA League table with a total of 16 points & score of 406 with 21 holes in 1.

The 3rd, 4th & 5th position went to AMAZING, RAIDERS and HOPE Wheelchair clubs each Logging same 16 points on the League Table but separated in order by their scores of 415, 417 and 426 consecutively.

Amazing Putters wheelchair club Ace player Mr Emmanuel Abban emerged as best Single Player, whilst Baba Wasilla and Samuel Okpoti from Elwils Putters won the best Club Duo Score.

They were all presented with cash prizes from the Headline Sponsor of the Wheelchair Minigolf League CAESARS COURT, Ridge.

Matchday 1 & 2 were officiated by a mixed team of GMF & The Ghana wheelchair minigolf Association (GAWMA) who has given all their Clubs players one week break & return to compete in MATCHDAY 3 Fixtures this Saturday 7th Dec @1 am - CAESARS COURT Ridge.

The maiden wheelchair League Official Opening ceremony last Wednesday was graced by the President of Ghana Olympics Committee (GOC) Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, The Deputy Director ( NSA) Mr Saka, the Executive Secretary of the disability council Lawyer Esther Akua Gyamfi, the vice President of GOC and Mr Frederick Assor ( Athletes Commissioner NPC, - Ghana)