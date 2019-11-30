ModernGhanalogo

30.11.2019 Football News

Euro 2020 draw: Portugal, Germany And France In Same Group, England Drawn Against Croatia

By Wires
2 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Germany will face world champions France and reigning European champions Portugal in Group F.

England have been drawn against Croatia and Czech Republic in Group D at UEFA EURO 2020, with Wales alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey in Group A.

The winners of Scotland's play-off path, which includes Norway, Serbia and Israel, will join England's group.

Gareth Southgate's World Cup semi-finalists begin their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on 14 June.

The tournament's opening game will see Italy host Turkey in Rome on 12 June.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland all feature in the play-offs next March, where 16 teams will compete to fill the final four places.

  • Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
  • Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
  • Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Path A/D*
  • Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Path C**
  • Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Path B***
  • Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Path A/D*

*Iceland/Romania/Bulgaria/Hungary
**Scotland, Israel, Norway, Serbia
***Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland / Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

