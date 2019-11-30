Wakaso Impress For Alaves In Their 2-1 Defeat To Real Madrid

Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso was in fine form for Deportivo Alaves on Saturday afternoon but unfortunately endured a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid at the Estadio de Mendizorroza.

The two top-flight clubs honoured a date on match week 15 of the 2019/2020 Spanish La Liga season looking for 3 points for different reasons.

At the end of a pulsating match, it was the home side that emerged victorious after working their socks off throughout the entire duration of the match.

Alaves set up strong and held their defensive line very well to ensure they held their guests to a goalless draw at the end of the first half even though they were totally outplayed.

The Los Blancos upped their game in the second half and deservedly took the lead on the 52nd minute courtesy a thumping header from Sergio Ramos who connected to a free-kick from Toni Kroos.

Five minutes after the hour mark, Deportivo Alaves were awarded a penalty kick and managed to draw level after Lucas Perez stepped up and converted.

A 69th minute goal from right-back Dani Carvajal shot Real Madrid into the lead for the second time in the match as they held on to eventually win 2-1.

Mubarak Wakaso who excelled in the middle of the park with his good work ethic was replaced by Manu Garcia with eight minutes to end proceedings.

His impressive showing is expected to earn him another starting role when Alaves takes on Granada on match week 16.