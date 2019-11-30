Atsu Provides Assist As Newcastle United Hold Manchester City

Ghanaian International Christian Atsu was in action on Saturday afternoon and provided a key assist to ensure his side drew 2-2 with Manchester City at the St. James Park.

The two sides met in a match week 14 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 English Premier League Season in a game that the away side was tipped as favorite to walk away with all 3 points.

Rightly so, the Citizens took a deserved lead after 22 minutes courtesy a fine finish from Raheem Sterling with an assist from Spanish midfield maestro David Silva.

The lead, however, lasted just 3 minutes with the Magpies instantly replying after going down. Dutch defender Jetro Willems smashed in his effort after he was teed up by Miguel Almiron.

In the second half, the home side managed to frustrate their guests for the most part of the game but was pegged behind for the second time in the match when Kevin De Bruyne found the back of the net.

Late in the game, Newcastle United came to life and scored an important second goal that earned them a point at the end of the 90 minutes.

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu who was introduced in the second half to replaced Allan Saint-Maximin assisted Jonjo Shelvey to the important goal.