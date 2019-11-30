Shelvey Denies City Victory With Late Equaliser For Newcastle

Jonjo Shelvey scored a beautiful goal in the dying stages as Newcastle held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw, a result that gives Liverpool an opportunity to tighten their grip on the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola made five changes from his side that drew with Shakhtar in the Champions League in midweek, but this was another flat performance and another damaging result in their quest to retain their crown.

Raheem Sterling had given City the lead in the 22nd-minute with his 15th goal of the season, but on a day of surprises, Miguel Almiron registered his first assist of his Newcastle career, setting up Jetro Willems, who drilled home the home side's equaliser only three minutes later.

Kevin De Bruyne's beautiful chest-and-volley goal of the season contender in the 82nd-minute looked to have given City an undeserved victory, but Newcastle were worthy of a point and levelled through Shelvey's special first-time shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The result means City move into second, eight points behind Liverpool ahead of their home clash with Brighton later on Saturday, and level on points with third-placed Leicester, while Newcastle jump to 12th.