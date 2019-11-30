Ebusua Dwarfs To Engage Asante Kotoko In Friendly Match On December 6

Ebusua Dwarfs will host Asante Kotoko in a friendly game at the Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast on Saturday 6th December 2019.

This forms part of both clubs preparations for the 2019/2020 season which starts in about a month’s time.

Gate fees for the match as announced by the home side Ebusua Dwarfs are as follows GH 10 for the popular stand while the VIP will go for GH 20.

The match will come off at 3 pm.