Ghana Have Over 150 Certified Coaches, Says GFA's Technical Director Oti Akenteng

The technical director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Francis Oti Akenteng has said that Ghana can boast of about 150 CAF License A coaches.

As the 2019-2020 Ghana Premier League is set to kick-off the Club Licensing Board requires only coaches with certified CAF License A to sit on the technical bench of clubs in the topflight.

According to Oti Akenteng, there are more competent and qualified coaches in Ghana with the CAF License A who can manage the Premier League teams.

“There are about 150 coaches who currently hold License A in the country. There are a lot of coaches in the premier league with License A," he told Happy FM.

"Even in the Northern Region, we have a lot of coaches as well as in the various schools and tertiary. This has brought about much improvement in terms of coaching at the school level.

“The duration of the course is 240 hours which is equivalent to one month but it is done within two months," he added.

He further said in the coming years no coach will be able to coach any team on the continent if they don’t hold a CAF License certificate.