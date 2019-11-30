Asante Kotoko Part Ways With Jordan Opoku And Augustine Sefa

Asante Kotoko have ended their marriage with kingpin, Jordan Opoku and Augustine Sefa.

The duo have been key for the Porcupine Warriors but with less than a month for the start of the Ghana Premier League, the club have released the duo.

According to the Special Assistant of Dr Kwame Kyei, Nana Gyimbibi Coker, the two players have been deemed surplus to requirements and have been asked to seek pastures anew.

“We have told Jordan Opoku and Augustine Sefa they can’t continue here. So they should go and find clubs," he told Light FM.

“l can confirm to you that we have these two players to search for clubs because we no longer need their service.

"Apart from them all the names going round is not true.”

Jordan Opoku was a key player during Kotoko's two failed attempts in the Caf Champions League and Confederations Cup while Augustine Sefa never played a single minute.

The contracts of the two players expire next month.