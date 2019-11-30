Dr Kofi Amoah Slams Media For Describing Him As 'Corrupt'

Former Normalisation Committee chairman, Dr Kofi Amoah has taken a swipe at the Ghanaian media for tagging him as a corrupt person.

This follows a report in the media that the former NC boss has unduly deducted $100,000 from a $1million meant for the FA paid by Globacom.

The new FA in a statement revealed that Globacom Ghana paid an amount of $1,000,000 (one million) US Dollars to the Normalisation Committee as arbitration settlement for the unilateral abrogation of a sponsorship contract between the GFA and Globacom Ghana.

The statement also revealed that the Normalisation Committee explained further that 10% of the total payment of $1m US Dollars, being $100,000 US Dollars, was paid as legal charges to the Lawyer the Normalisation Committee contracted to pursue payment from Globacom Ghana.

The media has since descended heavily on the astute businessman reiterating that the media should be circumspect in their reportage when issues pop up.

"In Ghana here when you do something that should be commended they want to turn it around, we have to stop these things, you media people have to stop these things.

"We need to engage our media people and make them know that you got to do your work in a way that will help the progress of society.

"There's this thinking that everybody is corrupt, when you are killing yourself for your nation around the clock, somebody has won an award is sitting there nobody is do anything.

"As a matter of fact the lawyer who succeeded in collecting this money must be commended where somebody positive has been done, then we want to castigate the person for doing the right thing.

Ghana Football Association will be meeting Dr Kofi Amoah on the way forward.