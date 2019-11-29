GFA President, Exco Members Tour Ghanaman Soccer Of Excellence At Prampram

The President of the GFA, Kurt E.S. Okraku and some members of the Executive Council of the FA paid a working visit to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Friday afternoon.

The visit was to allow the GFA President and the Council to be abreast with the state of facilities at the Centre.

The President and his team toured various facilities, including residential apartments, offices, medical centre, classrooms, multi-purpose hall, changing rooms as well as all the five pitches at the centre.

The Administrator of the centre, Maxwell Kemeh Caeser, led the tour, and also briefed the President on the state of various facilities at the Centre.

The visiting delegation also interacted with some staff at the Centre, especially those in charge of the playing fields.

Meanwhile, the GFA President has expressed concern at the deplorable state of facilities at the Centre.

He assured the GFA will work hard to bring the place back to life and function appropriately for its intended purpose.

Executive Council members who accompanied the President were: Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Samuel Anim Addo and Nana Sarfo Oduro.

Acting General Secretary, Alex Asante and Technical Director, Oti Akenteng were also present.