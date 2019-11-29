GFA Organizes Club Licensing Workshop For Premier & Division One League Clubs

The Ghana Football Association has organized a workshop on Club Licensing for Premier & Division League Clubs.

Ahead of the start of domestic football across the country next month, Clubs are expected to meet the minimum Club Licensing requirements and submit the necessary documentation to the GFA.

Friday's very successful workshop discussed the Sporting, Infrastructure, Personnel & Administrative, Legal and Financial requirements that Clubs must meet before being granted licenses for GFA and CAF Club competitions.

Chairman of the Club Licensing Board Dr Kwame Baah-Nuakoh stated that the Board’s approach to implementing the Club Licensing regulations will include regular seminars and engagements with clubs on how to fulfil the requirements.

He further assured clubs the Board will support them to meet the required standards and proceeded to explain what was needed from Clubs.

“The Board has met and agreed to adopt an approach that will help clubs to meet the agreed standards rather than focusing on punishing clubs when they fail to meet the standards”.

“There will be no new requirements aside what has been agreed on and passed by Congress as licensing regulations for the Association”.

“Despite our approach to engage and assist clubs to meet the requirements, we will not compromise on the agreed standards and criteria,” Dr. Baah-Nuakoh told Club Officials at Friday’s Workshop.

GFA Club Licensing Manager, Emmanuel Dasoberi also took Club officials through the Licensing criteria and the needed documents clubs are expected to submit to acquire licenses.

He also gave a general overview of the Club Licensing system and the way forward as the league kicks off next month.

Other members of the Club Licensing Board present at the workshop included Mr Ankomah Mensah, Prof. Kwame Mintah, Mr Emmanuel Adotey, Mr MikeBonsuand Ms Mavis Amanor. Also present were two members of the Club Licensing Appeals Committee (Alex Koteyand Yaa Ankamah Annan).)

Clubs are expected to submit their applications for licenses by 4 December 2019.

The domestic league is scheduled to commence in the weekend of 27-29 December 2019.