In-Form Mohammed Kudus Scores But Sees Red As FC Nordsjælland Draw Against Lyngby

In form Ghanaian forward, Mohammed Kudus was on target this evening when FC Nordsjælland drew 1-1 with Lyngby but was unfortunately given the marching orders late in the game.

The two top-flight clubs locked horns in a match week 18 fixture of the Danish Superliga hoping to bag 3 points in their quest to move up the division standings into the top four.

At the end of the first half of the match played at the Lyngby Stadion, the home side found themselves trailing after giving away a penalty on the 26th minute. Black Stars new boy Mohammed Kudus who has been in red hot form in the last couple of weeks stepped up and calmly converted to give FC Nordsjælland the lead.

Lyngby returned from recess to put up an improved performance that saw them restoring parity some minutes after the hour mark. Emil Nielson who led the attack for the side took advantage of a good chance and fired his shot into the back of the net.

A pulsating encounter from there on seemed like either side could snatch a winner but inefficiency in front of goal ensured that the match ended on level terms.

Having excelled on the day, Mohammed Kudus sadly received a red card in added time for a second bookable offense.

He is now set to miss his FC Nordsjælland’s next match against Kobenhavn.