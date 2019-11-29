I Am Waiting For My Chance At Newcastle United, Says Fit-Again Christian Atsu

Fit-again Christian Atsu has reiterated he is patiently waiting for his chance at Newcastle United.

The Ghanaian winger has struggled for game time under new manager Steve Bruce.

Atsu had a good start from the beginning of the season after setting up two goals in the Magpies opening 5 league games, including their crucial winner against Tottenham Hotspurs in August.

But after summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin’s recovery from an early-season injury, Atsu has had to settle for a place on the bench.

The former Chelsea and FC Porto man has not started a game for Newcastle since September.

But Atsu, who has played 465 minutes of Premier League football this season, has been “patiently” waiting for an opportunity at St James’s Park.

“I’m working hard,” said Atsu.

“I want to start games because I think I’m in very good shape now.

"I’m patiently waiting for my chance, because we have, this December, a lot of games coming. I’m preparing for that," he added.

With an injury to teammate Matt Richie, and calls for Miguel Almiron and Saint-Maximin to be rested, Atsu could feature from the start when Newcastle welcome champions Manchester City to the St James’ Park on Saturday.