GWMA President Wilson Agbesi Commended By Talal Fattal

Lion Wilson Agbesi, president of Ghana Wheelchair Minigolf Association (GWMA) has been commended by Mr Talal Fattal, president of the Africa / Ghana Minigolf Federations for his determination and perseverance to realize the dreams of disabled people through sports.

Agbesi who has been championing the positive course to encourage disabled people to engage in sports was named as a special personality by the executive member of the World Minigolf Federation for organizing the first-ever wheelchair minigolf league in the world.

Five clubs have registered to compete and on the opening day, it was thrilling with the attendance of the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah, Madam Esther Ekua Gyamfi, executive secretary of the national council on persons with disability and other dignitaries from the media.

Elvis Putters Club put up a splendid display to top the table on day one with 12 points. They were followed by Raiders with 8 points, Hope with 8 points while Victory and Amazing had 6 points.

According to Agbesi, it was a good start as the players were rewarded 500ghc as motivation package, while their daily cash prizes start from Saturday.

He said they will add a cash prize of 150ghc for the lowest combined players score to be 75ghc to each player.

Wilson Agbesi revealed in his speech that the idea of forming the Wheelchair Minigolf Association for wheelchair users was conceived a year ago by the national coach of the Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation, Mr Elvis Alipui when he identified some talents among the basketball players, and they expressed their love and time as it would keep them busy and also make contacts and new friends.

Agbesi said he was convinced and decided to form the association to recruit, train, develop and promote Wheelchair Minigolf among wheelchair users in the country, as much as sports is concerned.

He approached Talal Fattal, the president of Ghana Minigolf Association who bought the idea and accepted them wholeheartedly.

Talal Fattal and the GOC president, Ben Nunoo Mensah have assured them of personal support, and the players pledged to compete to the highest levels and win laurels for Ghana and Africa.

“It is played by children, the youth, middle age class and the elderly and research have indicated that a lot of senior citizens are confirmed in a wheelchair, and have love for sports, and wish to take part to keep them in active life. So this is a great opportunity for such individuals to consider wheelchair minigolf which serves as promotion and inclusion in society to make it equal for all” Agbesi told Yours Truly.

He thanked Talal Fattal and Ceasar’s Court for supporting the disabled.