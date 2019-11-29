Bastie Is A World Champion In Waiting - Coach Ofori Asare

Kwasi Ofori Asare, trainer of undefeated Ghanaian popular Samir Bastie, is buoyant; his ward will soon become a world title belt holder.

Bastie, a former skipper of the Black Bombers is considered a brutal boxer many victories for Ghana at the amateur level and his professional career is gradually souring especially after defeating the fearful Bukom Banku back in 2017.

According to the experienced Ghanaian boxing coach, Bastie has proven to be a very good boxing prospect over the past year but needs a little push to get him on the world stage.

"Bastie needs a push because he needs to get some fights before he can get the opportunity to fight for a world title.

"He's got the needed experience to win a world title having spared with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and other boxing greats, so let’s all support him.

"He's a good boxer having won numerous medals for Ghana at the amateur level and he's proven himself with more than 15 bouts unbeaten, so with the little push he can get to the top of World boxing," he said.

Bastie is expected to make a comeback to the ring in December as he's set to fight Nigerian boxer Sunday Ajuwa at the ‘Bliss on the Hills’ boxing night.

The 30-year-old has been paired with the Nigerian who has a record of 14 fights, 13 wins, one defeat and four knockouts.

“I thank God that I’m back and going to fight again. I also want to thank Box Office and Kwahu Republic. It’s been a while that I fought and I was waiting for one or two things but I’m ready now. After this fight, I’m not going to sit down again. I’m hungry for success and this guy (Sunday Ajuwa) will have a serious problem. After this match, I will do a couple of fights and by the end of next year I will fight a world title”, he said.

The promoter of the event, Alex Ntiamoah said that the best fighters from the various boxing gyms in the country have been assembled to fight on the night.

He assured boxing lovers of a thrilling experience on the night and appealed to people to throng to Kwahu during the festive period to witness the event.

“I can tell you this is going to be a great night for boxing. It’s going to be a night of packed boxing and we have selected the finest of boxers we have at the moment to represent on the Bliss on the Hills Boxing Night. I believe that the collaboration with Kwahu Republic will bring you the best of boxing”, he said.

Other crack boxers on the bill are young Alfred Lamptey, George Ashie, Michael Ansah, Sherrif Quaye and Maxwell Awudu.