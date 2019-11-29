GFA Hold Club Licensing Workshop For Clubs Ahead Of New Season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has today held a workshop for all Premier and Division One League clubs ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Season next month.

The workshop was organized at the GFA secretariat by the Club Licensing Committee formed by the country’s football governing body last week.

In attendance was the chairman of the committee Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako together with his vice Lawyer George Ankomah Mensah as well as all the other five members.

According to the Club Licensing Committee, the workshop is to discuss what will be required from clubs and to also explain the required documentation for Club Licensing.

This and other engagements with stakeholders that have gone on this week are part of activities lineup to pave way for the commencement of the 2019/2020 League season.

The Premier and Division One Leagues have been scheduled to kick start on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.