Jose Mourinho Cannot Even Promise Winning Trophy For Hearts of Oak - Kim Grant

The head trainer of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has refused to pledge to win the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season adding that not even Jose Mourinho can promise to win the ultimate.

The Phobians are hoping to break a 10-year jinx, having last won the title in 2009.

“We are here to be competitive and try to achieve our objective of possibly bringing success to this club," Grant said, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“It is not going to be easy. Every game is going to be like a cup final because every club will want to beat us.

“I can’t promise the title, nobody can promise a title - not even Jose Mourinho - but what I know for sure is the team is going to do the very best, we will lose or draw.

“The team is going to have setbacks which is normal because we are not going to win every game - it's impossible.

“But what we’ll want to do is win as many games as possible and try to be at the front foot at every game and hopefully by the end of the season we will be worthy winners."

The Accra-based side has clinched the trophy on 19 occasions, only less than Asante Kotoko who have lifted the royal diadem 23 times.

Hearts will be among 18 teams vying for the title.

The league, which is set for a return after a one-year break, kicks off on December 28.