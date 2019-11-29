Goalball: Ghana Blind Sports Association To Hold National Justifier To Select Athletes

The Ghana Blind Sports Association will organize a national Goalball justifier to select athletes for the national team.

The exercises will see Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Bono Regions all joining the Ashanti Region at the KNUST for the northern sector and Greater Accra, Volta, Eastern and Western Region all converging in the Central Region for the southern sector on December 6, 2019, at the University of Cape Coast Sports.

According to the national team coach Benedict Sarpe Nteh, there is a standing national team but the aim for the nationwide exercise is to give the opportunity to other male and female athlete.

Ghana will face Nigeria, Coat D’Ivoire and South Africa in a four-nation international Goalball tournament from 12-16 December 2019 in Cape Coast.

The Goalball team will use the four-nation tournament to prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games qualifiers to be held in a yet to be named African country after the original host Morocco pulled out as host.

The Ghana Blind Sports Association is affiliated to the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) and the sole body mandated to develop blind sports in the country in collaboration with the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana with support from the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.