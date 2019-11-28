We Were Not Lucky Against Juventus, Says Thomas Partey After Atletico Madrid Defeat

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey bemoaned Atletico Madrid’s failure to capitalize on the opportunities that came their way when they played against Juventus on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid suffered a 1-0 defeat against Italian giants Juventus on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old who played in the middle of the part for the Madrid giants has said that his outfit were not lucky on the day against Juventus.

“We did a good job from the beginning, the team worked well, we lacked a bit of luck," Partey told Spanish news portal El Mundo Deportivo.

"Sometimes they are football stuff, there are times that it comes in and there are times that it doesn't. We have to keep working", he added.

Partey, whose Atlético Madrid side suffered elimination in the hands of Juve in last season champions league in spectacular fashion preferred not to compare with what happened a few months ago to the latest defeat.

"I think that it is not necessary to talk about this, they are things that have already happened, we knew it was going to be a difficult game, we left with a mentality of winning, we have never lowered our arms, the team has worked well and we are happy, I hope let the fate we need go out later, ”he said.

Thomas also reflected on his side's lack of goals in recent matches..

"We have had occasions, we lack a bit of luck because we have had occasions. In the last games we have played we have always had occasions, I hope that luck will accompany us later.

"They are football things, the team has had occasions today, we need a little luck, I hope we have that luck later, ”said the African, to add that Atlético can still fight for something important.

"When a team works well and has the luck it deserves, surely things will come later," he said before thinking about Barça: "All matches are important, we will go out as today, try to do all things as a team and may the luck that has not accompanied us today accompany us later", The Ghanaian concluded.