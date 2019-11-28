Europa League: Man United Succumb To Shock Astana Comeback

Manchester United’s youngest ever side in Europe succumbed to a surprise 2-1 comeback win from Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

With United having already qualified for the Europa League knock-out stages and Astana already out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird and Dylan Levitt senior debuts from the off, with the starting XI an average age of 22 years and 26 days old - and that figure was boosted somewhat by another first-team debutant, goalkeeper Lee Grant, a few weeks short of his 37th birthday.

It was captain-for-the-night Jesse Lingard who steered United ahead after 10 minutes with his first goal for the club since January.

But moments after Tahith Chong spurned a brilliant chance to put United 2-0 up in the second half, Dmitry Shomko levelled for the hosts before Bernard’s own goal gave Astana the lead.

A couple of inspired saves from Nenad Eric ultimately handed Astana a famous win – their first of this season’s group campaign.