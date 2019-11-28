Hearts Of Oak In Talks With Striker Joseph Esso For A Contract Extension

Modernghana Sports can report that Accra Hearts of Oak is currently in talks with dangerous attacker Joseph Esso to have his contract extended before the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League starts.

The Black Stars B forward is an integral part of the Phobian team but his currently is reportedly close to running out. In a bid to ensure he stays on and play for the Ghana Premier League giants, they have opened talks to have him sign a contract extension.

According to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, the talks have been stalled after the forward asked for double of his current earnings.

In an interview with the station, a source close to Hearts of Oak's management shared, “Esso rejected the amount we offered him but is quoting twice that and as such the MD has to report to the board because he's working with a budget and can only pay that amount if sanctioned by the board”.

The negotiations are expected to continue for the next couple of weeks with the management of Hearts of Oak determined to have Joseph Esso sign a long term contract to keep him at the club.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that the captain for the side, Fatawu Mohammed is running out of contract and will be handed an improved deal before the new Ghana Premier League season kicks off next month.