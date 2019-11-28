GFA Holds Successful Meeting With RAG Ahead Of 2019/2020 GPL Season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has held a meeting with the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) to discuss critical issues ahead of the imminent start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) Season.

With the anticipated start of the new season scheduled for next month, RAG will have a huge role to play if the campaign will be successful and devoid of scandals.

Though there has not been league football for the past year, it is a known fact that the GFA still owes referees for work done some seasons ago.

In a bid to show that the country’s football governing body is committed to settling those debts, new GFA president Kurt Okraku and his Executive Council met with the leaders of RAG today.

At the end of the meeting which took place at the Ghana FA’s secretariat, they have shared that it was successful.

A post on the GFA’s official Twitter handle read, “It was a fruitful meeting which the GFA shared with RAG its vision of restoring integrity and confidence in refereeing in the country. Many issues of concern, including the development and welfare of referees were discussed”.

Having engaged almost all the stakeholders, the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season is set to kick off on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.