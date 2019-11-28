PICTURES: Hearts Of Oak Players Engage In Gym Work To Boost Fitness Levels

The playing body of Accra Hearts of Oak engaged in some gym workout session on Thursday morning to work on their fitness levels as they continued preparation towards the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

The Premier League giants are optimistic about ending a decade-long league title drought and have been stepping up in training to get all players in good shape before the new season starts.

Coach Kim Grant and his technical team guided the entire squad through a series of gym exercises earlier today at the Koflex Gym at Ashalley Botwe in Accra.

The gaffer wants to build the fitness levels of his players to have them in the best conditions when the League finally commences on the weekend of December 27-29, 2019.

Below are some pictures from the gym workout today.