GFA Searching For Sponsors For 2019/20 GPL Season - Tamimu Issah

Acting Spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Tamimu Issah has confirmed the FA would still pursue the private sector for support despite resorting to government for sponsorship.

The president of the GFA, Mr Kurt E. S Okraku together with some Executive Council members of the association approached the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Kwame Asiamah, and leadership of National Sports Authority (NSA), to solicit funds to support the various domestic leagues.

The FA is seeking to raise $10.8 million as the funds needed to organise the various leagues in the country.

"In soliciting for funding from government, you have to channel it through the Ministry of Youth and Sports. So we decided to give them a copy of the budget of the project we intended to use the money for.

"The private sector is one area we are hoping to get support from because we want to sell Ghana football to them. The more sponsors we get the better for the clubs," Issah told Peace FM.

According to him, if the government decides to support the FA fully with the amount it would be refreshing.

"If the government decides to take the full cost because we are back from Normalisation period, we will welcome it," he noted.

He was optimistic that in spite of the financial constraint faced by the FA, the league would still start on December 28, as planned.