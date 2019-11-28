Profile Of GFA Women’s League Committee Chair, Hillary Boateng

The Ghana Football Association Executive Council has named a seven-member committee for the Women’s Premier League.

The President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku announced the new Women’s League Committee to the Women’s League Clubs during a meeting between the GFA Executive Council and the clubs in Accra this morning

Madam Hilary Boateng, an HR Consultant will head a seven-member Women’s League Committee.

Hillary Boateng is the HR Manager for the Springfield Group.

Hillary is a dynamic and results-oriented professional with a comprehensive and strategic understanding of Human Resource Management and Administration, Business Partnering, Training & Development, Performance Management and Recruitment. She has over 12 years of working experience across both multinational and indigenous companies.

As an avid sports enthusiast, Hillary has sat on several TV and Radio football discussions where she has shared relevant insights on both National and International front.

She holds an MA in Human Resource Management from the University of Westminster, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and Religion from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She was the Group HR Manager at LMI Holdings. She also worked as Organizational and Talent Development Leader for GE Africa and also as HR Operations Leader for GE Ghana and West Africa Remote sites for over 5 years.

Full list of Women’s League Committee:

1. Madam Hillary Boateng (Chairperson).

2. Rosalind Amoh (Vice Chairperson).

3. Madam Cleopatra Nsia.

4. Jerry Dogbatse.

5. Nana Aba Anamoah

6. Nana Poku Fosu Geabour II

7. Christian Isaac Mensah