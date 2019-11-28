Player Registration For 2019/2020 GPL Season Extended

The registration period for players ahead of the 2019/2020 domestic season has been extended to January 13, 2020, by the Ghana Football Association.

December 21 was the initial closure day for registration but GFA in consultation with CAF have reached an agreement to extend the date to January 13, 2020.

All Clubs (Premier, Division One and other lower tiers) are expected to complete their signings before the deadline.

The new season is expected to kick off on December 28.