Referees Threatens To Boycott 2019/20 Ghana Premier League Season

Joe Debrah, chairman of the Referee Association of Ghana has cautioned the country's football governing body that they will not officiate any game if the debt owed them by the previous administration are not settled.

According to him, his outfit are owed GHC 11,000 by the FA and they will boycott the coming season if they are not paid.

“The proper way was the GFA to meet all the stakeholders before fixing the date like how they met the PLB that prompted the change of the first date to 27th December now they didn’t do it.” Referee Debrah told Atinka FM

“The FA will meet the referees today 1:30pm and the date of starting the league may change.”

“Unless more than half of the outstanding (GHC11,000) are paid to us, we will not officiate.”

Reports in the media suggest that the Ghana Football Association are putting measures in place to clear the debt.