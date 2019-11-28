Hearts, Ashgold To Battled For Songne Yacouba's Signature - Reports

Hearts of Oak and Obuasi Ashgold have are in race to sign Asante Kotoko forward, Songne Yacouba according to Kumasi based FOX FM.

Both clubs have shown interest in landing the Burkina Faso international for their 2019/20 season campaign.

The Burkinabe's forward current contract with Asante Kotoko will expire early next year which makes him eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice.

The 28-year-old was previously linked with a move to several clubs in Africa including Orlando Pirates, Al Hilal, Zesco United and Nkana FC.

Yacouba netted two goals with five assists in Asante Kotoko's CAF Confederation Cup during the 2018/19 season.