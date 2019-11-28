ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.11.2019 Football News

Hearts, Ashgold To Battled For Songne Yacouba's Signature - Reports

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Hearts, Ashgold To Battled For Songne Yacouba's Signature - Reports
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Hearts of Oak and Obuasi Ashgold have are in race to sign Asante Kotoko forward, Songne Yacouba according to Kumasi based FOX FM.

Both clubs have shown interest in landing the Burkina Faso international for their 2019/20 season campaign.

The Burkinabe's forward current contract with Asante Kotoko will expire early next year which makes him eligible to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice.

The 28-year-old was previously linked with a move to several clubs in Africa including Orlando Pirates, Al Hilal, Zesco United and Nkana FC.

Yacouba netted two goals with five assists in Asante Kotoko's CAF Confederation Cup during the 2018/19 season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Has No Power To Postpone, Withdraw December Refer...
15 minutes ago

NDC replies Bawumia, lists Mahama's achievements in the Nort...
11 hours ago

body-container-line